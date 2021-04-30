See All General Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Gary Anthone, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Omaha, NE
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gary Anthone, MD

Dr. Gary Anthone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Royal Lancaster Infirm

Dr. Anthone works at Sancta Familia Medical Apostolate in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Anthone's Office Locations

    Pediatric Orthopedics
    10506 Burt Cir, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 991-3393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Methodist Hospital

Abdominoplasty
Incisional Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominoplasty
Incisional Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 30, 2021
    Had surgery with him 15 years ago and have never regretted it. Wish I could call and ask for him again. He took care of me when no one else had or has since. He saved me in more ways then you can imagine. He always listened to me even when everyone else blew me off as being just fat and lazy.
    Missouri — Apr 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Anthone, MD
    About Dr. Gary Anthone, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528079514
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Royal Lancaster Infirm
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Anthone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anthone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anthone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anthone works at Sancta Familia Medical Apostolate in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Anthone’s profile.

    Dr. Anthone has seen patients for Abdominoplasty and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

