Dr. Gary Anthone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Anthone, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Anthone, MD
Dr. Gary Anthone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Royal Lancaster Infirm
Dr. Anthone works at
Dr. Anthone's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Orthopedics10506 Burt Cir, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 991-3393
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anthone?
Had surgery with him 15 years ago and have never regretted it. Wish I could call and ask for him again. He took care of me when no one else had or has since. He saved me in more ways then you can imagine. He always listened to me even when everyone else blew me off as being just fat and lazy.
About Dr. Gary Anthone, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1528079514
Education & Certifications
- Royal Lancaster Infirm
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthone works at
Dr. Anthone has seen patients for Abdominoplasty and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.