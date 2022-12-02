Dr. Gary Balster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Balster, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Balster, MD
Dr. Gary Balster, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Balster's Office Locations
Gary A Balster MD, Inc.2218 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 299-1918
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balster is a fantastic physician and a good guy. He’s helped me through severe chronic depression, ADHD, and anxiety. He is non judgemental, and experienced. He’s seen it all. I’m going to be sad when he retires. I’d trust him with any member of my family.
About Dr. Gary Balster, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1881696300
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Balster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Balster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balster.
