Dr. Gary Barkocy, DO

Cardiology
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Barkocy, DO

Dr. Gary Barkocy, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Barkocy works at Heart To Heart Cardiovascular Associates in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Unstable Angina, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barkocy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center Towers
    4848 NE Stallings Dr Ste 102, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 560-4327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nacogdoches Medical Center
  • Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Unstable Angina
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Unstable Angina
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Unstable Angina
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Nuclear Stress Testing
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Abnormal Heart Beat
ACE Inhibitor or Beta-Blocker Therapy
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arteriosclerosis
Atherosclerosis
Brachytherapy
Bradycardia
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Disease
Cardiovascular Imaging
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Disease
Conscious Sedation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Interventional Procedures
Coumadin® Management
Diabetes
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Heart Tumors, Benign
Heart Valve Diseases
Heartburn
High Cholesterol
Holter Monitoring
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Impella Device
Implantable Loop Recorder
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Myocarditis
Nicotine Addiction
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pericardial Effusion
Pericarditis
Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Stroke
Third Degree Heart Block
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Withdrawal
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health and Wellness Network
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 18, 2022
    He came and saw me upon request even though he was not on call. I was very happy with my treatment and have referred him to my family member
    Sherry Ramer — Jun 18, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Barkocy, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114931573
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Deborah Heart & Lung Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Frankford Hosp-Med Coll Penn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Barkocy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkocy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barkocy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barkocy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barkocy works at Heart To Heart Cardiovascular Associates in Nacogdoches, TX. View the full address on Dr. Barkocy’s profile.

    Dr. Barkocy has seen patients for Unstable Angina, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkocy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkocy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkocy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkocy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkocy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

