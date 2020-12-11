Dr. Gary Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Barton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Barton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Barton works at
Locations
Pulaski Surgery Clinic PA3401 Springhill Dr Ste 400, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-3343
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. he explains everything before the procedure. Afterwards he talks to you and explains what if anything was found. Based on my procedure and results, he knows wwhat hhe's doing. Very nice, soft spoken and professional.
About Dr. Gary Barton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265473821
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.