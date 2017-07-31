Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baughman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM
Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay City, MI.
Gary Baughman Dpm Inc.720 Livingston St, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 895-8594
S. H. Raythatha MD PC4672 HILL ST, Cass City, MI 48726 Directions (989) 872-4327
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I had an ingrown toenail for 10 years plus. I was so scared to get this taken care of. So I called on a Thursday because it hurt so bad and the days of digging this out was done. Dr office called me back and said Dr would see me the next day after he does 46 home visits. I was a nervous wreck. Went in on that Friday he took it out and I didn't feel anything. The pain after was minimal. Can't thank you enough Dr for seeing me after your busy Friday morning. Thanks again caren
- Podiatry
- English
- 1124067475
Dr. Baughman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baughman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baughman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baughman has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baughman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baughman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baughman.
