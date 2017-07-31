See All Podiatrists in Bay City, MI
Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM

Podiatry
2.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Bay City, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM

Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay City, MI. 

Dr. Baughman works at Gary Baughman Dpm Inc. in Bay City, MI with other offices in Cass City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Derek Tesoro, DPM
Dr. Derek Tesoro, DPM
4.2 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
4.2 (17)
View Profile
Dr. David Mansky, DPM
Dr. David Mansky, DPM
4.8 (4)
View Profile

Dr. Baughman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary Baughman Dpm Inc.
    720 Livingston St, Bay City, MI 48708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 895-8594
  2. 2
    S. H. Raythatha MD PC
    4672 HILL ST, Cass City, MI 48726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 872-4327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Bay Region

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baughman?

    Jul 31, 2017
    I had an ingrown toenail for 10 years plus. I was so scared to get this taken care of. So I called on a Thursday because it hurt so bad and the days of digging this out was done. Dr office called me back and said Dr would see me the next day after he does 46 home visits. I was a nervous wreck. Went in on that Friday he took it out and I didn't feel anything. The pain after was minimal. Can't thank you enough Dr for seeing me after your busy Friday morning. Thanks again caren
    Caren in Essexville mi — Jul 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baughman to family and friends

    Dr. Baughman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baughman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM.

    About Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124067475
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baughman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baughman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baughman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baughman has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baughman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baughman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baughman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baughman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baughman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Baughman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.