Dr. Gary Bellack, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Bellack, MD

Dr. Gary Bellack, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Bellack works at Alpha Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bellack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alpha Medical Group
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 225E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-3938

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Nasal Polyp
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Nasal Polyp

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Dr Bellack is an oldy but goody as the adage goes. He is energetic, mentally sharp, and punctual. Overall he is up to speed on his ENT and MEDICINE. Recognize, most ENTs (specialists) will defer everything that's strictly outside of their niche. Dr. Bellack practices great medicine, and I'm a Doctor myself who will be the first to acknowledge not all are trained well in their MEDICINE. It's a requirement prior to specializing, however, a great number of specialists just toss it out. Never a good idea, primarily for the purposes of being competent to care for patients as you would your own family by understanding how the entire human body must be viewed to appreciate how one symptom relates to a completely different one. Dr. Bellack possesses our time-honored philosophy, approach, bedside manner, and delivers with the work-up and treatment plan. Prior to Dr. Bellack I had been to 6 other ENTs and not a single one could provide the advice I needed (including the Clippers ENT). Following
    Oldy but Goody — Oct 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gary Bellack, MD
    About Dr. Gary Bellack, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Bellack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellack works at Alpha Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bellack’s profile.

    Dr. Bellack has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

