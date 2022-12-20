See All Urologists in West Hills, CA
Dr. Gary Bellman, MD

Urology
4.3 (85)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Bellman, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from McGill Medical School and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Bellman works at Southern California Urology Institute in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern California Urology Institute
    23101 Sherman Pl Ste 402, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 20, 2022
    I just want to commend Dr Bellman and his staff on the care and professionalism that is given. Your staff is kind, curious, attentive, compassionate and extremely efficient. Your demeanor, communication skills and presentation exhibits strong confidence. This is important to me, along with your medical knowledge and surgical skills. Thank you and your team for making an uncomfortable situation, comfortable.
    Rob G — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Bellman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1588735468
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    • McGill University
    Medical Education
    • McGill Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Bellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellman works at Southern California Urology Institute in West Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bellman’s profile.

    Dr. Bellman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bellman speaks French, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

