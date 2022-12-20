Dr. Gary Bellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Bellman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Bellman, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from McGill Medical School and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Bellman works at
Locations
Southern California Urology Institute23101 Sherman Pl Ste 402, West Hills, CA 91307 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just want to commend Dr Bellman and his staff on the care and professionalism that is given. Your staff is kind, curious, attentive, compassionate and extremely efficient. Your demeanor, communication skills and presentation exhibits strong confidence. This is important to me, along with your medical knowledge and surgical skills. Thank you and your team for making an uncomfortable situation, comfortable.
About Dr. Gary Bellman, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- McGill University
- McGill Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bellman works at
Dr. Bellman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bellman speaks French, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.