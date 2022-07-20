See All Anesthesiologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Gary Bennett, MD

Anesthesiology
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gary Bennett, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center.

Dr. Bennett works at Chapman Global Medical Center Inc. in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Chapman Global Medical Center Inc.
    2601 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869
    Domenic Signorelli MD
    1234 W Chapman Ave Ste 204, Orange, CA 92868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Chapman Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Headache
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Headache
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. Bennett is a great doctor. He is so patient and a good listener. He truly cares and goes above and beyond.
    Becky — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Bennett, MD

    Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    45 years of experience
    English
    1275629107
    Education & Certifications

    UCLA
    University Utah
    University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Anesthesiology
