Dr. Gary Bennett, MD
Dr. Gary Bennett, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center.
Chapman Global Medical Center Inc.2601 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (714) 639-3780
Domenic Signorelli MD1234 W Chapman Ave Ste 204, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 289-4693
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bennett is a great doctor. He is so patient and a good listener. He truly cares and goes above and beyond.
- Anesthesiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1275629107
- UCLA
- University Utah
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
