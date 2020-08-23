Dr. Gary Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Berger, MD
Dr. Gary Berger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL.
Dr. Berger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
-
1
21st Century Oncology LLC2400 Harbor Blvd Ste 21, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 625-6992
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Great caring doctor. Saved my life. The very best in this years retirement.
About Dr. Gary Berger, MD
- Urology
- English, French
- 1205818804
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Coll Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berger speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.