Dr. Gary Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Berger, MD
Dr. Gary Berger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McMinnville, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Willamette Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
McMinnville Eye Clinic235 SE Norton Ln Ste B, McMinnville, OR 97128 Directions (503) 472-4688
Hospital Affiliations
- Willamette Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Berger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Drusen, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
