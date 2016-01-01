Overview of Dr. Gary Berger, MD

Dr. Gary Berger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McMinnville, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Willamette Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Berger works at Mcminnville Eye Clinic in McMinnville, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.