Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Bernardini, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Dr. Bernardini works at
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Neurosurgery & Neurology61-34 188th Street Suite 214, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Dr. Bernardini has a superb bedside/chair side manner. Immediately puts you at ease. Extremely caring, concerned and warm manner - someone who does not dismiss you and wants you to feel comfortable with his explanations. You will NOT be disappointed to have him as your physician.
Vascular Neurology
English
Mt Sinai School Of Med|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Vascular Neurology
