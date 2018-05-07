Dr. Gary Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Bernstein, MD
Dr. Gary Bernstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River271 New York # 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 751-8700
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
I and my whole family have been going to Dr Bernstein and now live in Florida. When I need a procedure I fly back to Long Island bc he’s the best . Most caring, most professional and I’ve gone to two different Drs here in Florida and there’s no comparison. My wife now needs a procedure and we’re calling this morning to make an appointment as she’s not comfortable with any other. Thank you Doctor
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- U Hosp Stony Brook/Northpor
- U Hosp Stony Brook/Northpor
- University Hospital-Suny Stony Brook
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
