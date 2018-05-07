Overview

Dr. Gary Bernstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River in Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.