Dr. Gary Bertman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Bertman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Groton, CT. They completed their residency with St Joseph's Med Center
Dr. Bertman works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group255 Tower Ave, Groton, CT 06340 Directions (860) 867-7574
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I’ve ever been to. Although seen for a CDL I was able to talk and discuss concerns I had about my general health. Very professional. Excellent diagnostician and clinician. All in all would use again.
About Dr. Gary Bertman, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1669568309
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bertman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.