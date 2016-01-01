Overview

Dr. Gary Blume, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Mercyone New Hampton Medical Center.



Dr. Blume works at The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging in Seattle, WA with other offices in Ellensburg, WA, New Hampton, IA and Bradenton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.