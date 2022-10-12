Dr. Gary Boggus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boggus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Boggus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Boggus, MD
Dr. Gary Boggus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.
Dr. Boggus works at
Dr. Boggus' Office Locations
Dr King and Associates1403 Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 436-2444
Norfolk Psychiatric Associates6353 Center Dr Ste 204, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-3313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Boggus for I believe 15 years. He's been so helpful and understanding. He listens and gives you the opportunity to speak. The fact he asks questions to better understand you is assuring. I've always felt safe and taken care of in his care. I deal with Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD. Dr. Boggus helps me to manage my symptoms without relying on bottles and bottles of medications. I recommend Dr. Boggus if you want a Psychiatrist that listens and cares about not over medicating you.
About Dr. Gary Boggus, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932290988
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Med School|L A Co Usc Med Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boggus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boggus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boggus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boggus works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Boggus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boggus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boggus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boggus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.