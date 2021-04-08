Overview of Dr. Gary Bokinsky, MD

Dr. Gary Bokinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Bokinsky works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.