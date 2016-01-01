Overview

Dr. Gary Bolmgren, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in St Louis Park, MN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Bolmgren works at Woodlake Orthodontics- St Louis Park in St Louis Park, MN with other offices in Shakopee, MN and Rosemount, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.