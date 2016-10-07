See All Ophthalmologists in Quincy, MA
Dr. Gary Borodic, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Borodic, MD

Dr. Gary Borodic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Borodic works at Associated Eye Physicians Srgns in Quincy, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Eyelid Spasm and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Borodic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Eye Physicians & Surgeons Inc.
    1261 Furnace Brook Pkwy Ste 15, Quincy, MA 02169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 770-0011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Eyelid Spasm
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Eyelid Spasm
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Eyelid Spasm
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Cornea Surgery
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Diplopia
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation of Eye
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Iridocyclitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Tear Duct Surgery
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Borodic, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568456291
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Borodic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borodic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borodic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borodic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borodic works at Associated Eye Physicians Srgns in Quincy, MA. View the full address on Dr. Borodic’s profile.

    Dr. Borodic has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Eyelid Spasm and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borodic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Borodic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borodic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borodic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borodic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

