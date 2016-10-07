Overview of Dr. Gary Borodic, MD

Dr. Gary Borodic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Borodic works at Associated Eye Physicians Srgns in Quincy, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Eyelid Spasm and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.