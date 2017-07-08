Overview of Dr. Gary Botstein, MD

Dr. Gary Botstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Botstein works at Jefrey D Lieberman MD in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.