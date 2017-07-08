Dr. Gary Botstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Botstein, MD
Dr. Gary Botstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Jefrey D Lieberman MD2712 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 299-0187
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is thorough in physical exam and medicine report at each visit. He gets regular bloodwork (which is taken by a facility next door). X-rays are available in his office. If needed, you can be dropped off at his door. Very convenient. I feel well cared for at each appt. I mentioned another ailment, outside of his specialty, that wasn't getting better and he gave me another possible diagnosis and was right! He's respespectful and an easy going guy. He's answered all my questions. He's the best!
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1003853177
- University Of Southern California
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Botstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botstein has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Botstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botstein.
