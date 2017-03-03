Dr. Branfman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Branfman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Branfman, MD
Dr. Gary Branfman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.
Dr. Branfman's Office Locations
Gary S Branfman MD PA110 Medical Dr Ste 105, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 572-9833
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A doctor that truly cares & provides excellent care. Staff nurses are equally as caring & are always available in case of emergency or concern. Would recommend anyone to their care & loving skills. They truly make u feel like family.
About Dr. Gary Branfman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Plastic Surgery
