Dr. Gary Branfman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Victoria, TX
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Branfman, MD

Dr. Gary Branfman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.

Dr. Branfman works at Victoria Plastic Surgery Center in Victoria, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Branfman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary S Branfman MD PA
    110 Medical Dr Ste 105, Victoria, TX 77904 (361) 572-9833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center
  • Detar Hospital Navarro

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 03, 2017
    A doctor that truly cares & provides excellent care. Staff nurses are equally as caring & are always available in case of emergency or concern. Would recommend anyone to their care & loving skills. They truly make u feel like family.
    Presila Torres in Yorktown,Tx — Mar 03, 2017
    About Dr. Gary Branfman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801819560
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Technical University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Branfman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branfman works at Victoria Plastic Surgery Center in Victoria, TX. View the full address on Dr. Branfman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Branfman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branfman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

