Dr. Gary Brauner, MD

Dermatopathology
2.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gary Brauner, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Brauner works at Laser Medical Treatment Center in Fort Lee, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser Medical Treatment Center
    1625 Anderson Ave Ste 201, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 461-5522
  2. 2
    Gary J Brauner MD
    1317 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 421-5080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scarring Alopecia Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 23, 2020
    Excellent, experienced dermatologist! My entire family goes to Dr Brauner.He is never rushed, listens intently and explains exactly what he is going to do and why. Only he was able to cure my husband’s challenging problem and that was after we went to the top dermatologists in Manhattan who had not a clue what to do. He is a wonderful person and a very professional doctor. We would never dream of going elsewhere. Only improvement could be wait times but the wait is because he never shortcuts his patients. He treats beyond what was defined in the appointment if necessary. You never feel rushed with Dr Brauner.
    Karen — Jul 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gary Brauner, MD
    About Dr. Gary Brauner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730149501
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mass Genl Hospital Harvard
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
