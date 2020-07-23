Dr. Gary Brauner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brauner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Brauner, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Brauner, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Brauner works at
Locations
Laser Medical Treatment Center1625 Anderson Ave Ste 201, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 461-5522
Gary J Brauner MD1317 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 421-5080
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brauner?
Excellent, experienced dermatologist! My entire family goes to Dr Brauner.He is never rushed, listens intently and explains exactly what he is going to do and why. Only he was able to cure my husband’s challenging problem and that was after we went to the top dermatologists in Manhattan who had not a clue what to do. He is a wonderful person and a very professional doctor. We would never dream of going elsewhere. Only improvement could be wait times but the wait is because he never shortcuts his patients. He treats beyond what was defined in the appointment if necessary. You never feel rushed with Dr Brauner.
About Dr. Gary Brauner, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1730149501
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hospital Harvard
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brauner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brauner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brauner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brauner works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brauner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brauner.
