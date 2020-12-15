See All Vascular Surgeons in South Plainfield, NJ
Dr. Gary Breitbart, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small South Plainfield, NJ
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Breitbart, MD

Dr. Gary Breitbart, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in South Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Breitbart works at Garden State Surgical Associates P.A. in South Plainfield, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ, Edison, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Lymphedema and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Breitbart's Office Locations

    Garden State Surgical Associates P.A.
    1511 Park Ave Fl 2, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 542-8999
    Hmh Cardiac Services
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-3826
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Gss
    225 May St Ste A1, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 800-2869
    Gss
    65 James St Ste G, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 800-2859
    Gss
    2 Hospital Plz Ste 470, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 800-2827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Lymphedema
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2020
    What a wonderful and comforting experience beginning with the office staff and especially Dr. Brietbart, who made me feel comfortable and at ease. He took time to thoroughly explain his diagnosis and recommended ways to alleviate my problem without going overboard with unnecessary procedures, medicines, etc. I cannot stop raving about the treatment I received from the doctor. Fantastic!
    About Dr. Gary Breitbart, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073553400
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Breitbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breitbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breitbart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breitbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breitbart has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Lymphedema and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breitbart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Breitbart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breitbart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breitbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breitbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

