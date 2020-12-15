Overview of Dr. Gary Breitbart, MD

Dr. Gary Breitbart, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in South Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Breitbart works at Garden State Surgical Associates P.A. in South Plainfield, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ, Edison, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Lymphedema and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.