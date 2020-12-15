Dr. Gary Breitbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breitbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Breitbart, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in South Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Garden State Surgical Associates P.A.1511 Park Ave Fl 2, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Directions (908) 542-8999
Hmh Cardiac Services30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-3826MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Gss225 May St Ste A1, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 800-2869
Gss65 James St Ste G, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 800-2859
Gss2 Hospital Plz Ste 470, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 800-2827
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
What a wonderful and comforting experience beginning with the office staff and especially Dr. Brietbart, who made me feel comfortable and at ease. He took time to thoroughly explain his diagnosis and recommended ways to alleviate my problem without going overboard with unnecessary procedures, medicines, etc. I cannot stop raving about the treatment I received from the doctor. Fantastic!
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073553400
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Vascular Surgery
