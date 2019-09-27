Dr. Gary Breslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Breslow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Breslow, MD
Dr. Gary Breslow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Breslow's Office Locations
The Breslow Center for Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 110, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 444-9522
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Breslow is genuinely invested in the patient experience and outcome. He is an attentive listener and reflective in the best approach for the patient's desired outcome. The entire staff is warm, responsive, and accommodating.
About Dr. Gary Breslow, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861461212
Education & Certifications
- General Practice - NYU Medical
- General Practice - Hospital University Of Pennsylvania
- New York University School of Medicine - M.D.
- Brown University - Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)
- Plastic Surgery
