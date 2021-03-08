Dr. Bronstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Bronstein, MD
Dr. Gary Bronstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Centennial Shaw Heart and Vascular Specialists, 2801 NW Mercy Dr Ste 320, Roseburg, OR 97471
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Bronstein is a no muss no fuss doctor but he is thorough. He'll answer questions and fully explain if you don't understand. You just have to remember he's direct and to the point.
About Dr. Gary Bronstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1932284528
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Mercy Medical Center
