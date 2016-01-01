See All General Surgeons in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Gary Bunch, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (25)
Map Pin Small Bradenton, FL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Bunch, MD

Dr. Gary Bunch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.

Dr. Bunch works at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bunch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blake Medical Center
    2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 761-4448

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Heart Disease
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 01, 2016
    Dr. Bunch literally saved my husbands life. With a spleen that burst spontaneously, Dr. Bunch was able to operate within an hour of arriving to my husbands hospital bed in the middle of the night. We are ever appreciative to Dr. Bunch! He is an amazing gifted surgeon and a friendly, caring person, not always the combination you find in a surgeon.
    Lacey Bradley in Bradenton Florida — Jan 01, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Gary Bunch, MD
    About Dr. Gary Bunch, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730174442
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Bunch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bunch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bunch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bunch works at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bunch’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

