Dr. Gary Burton, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Burton, MD
Dr. Gary Burton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Burton's Office Locations
Gary Burton M.d. LLC4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste 306, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 441-3374
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tummy tuck and liposuction and then additional liposuction in 2007. Yes, in 2007!! He thoroughly explained the procedures and the care required afterwards. His office staff was professional and courteous. I had no problems. I was very pleased with the results in 2007 and still am in 2023.
About Dr. Gary Burton, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
