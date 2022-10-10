Overview of Dr. Gary Buxa, MD

Dr. Gary Buxa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.