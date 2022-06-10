See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Gary Carpenter, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Carpenter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Carpenter works at Brooklyn Cardio in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    BKLYN Cardio
    481 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 354-8401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Tachycardia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr. C has been my doctor since 2015. He is a great doctor who really cares about his patients.
    Shakema McMichael — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Carpenter, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649533738
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Dr. Gary Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carpenter works at Brooklyn Cardio in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Carpenter’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.

