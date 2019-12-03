Dr. Gary Cavanaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavanaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Cavanaugh, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Cavanaugh, MD
Dr. Gary Cavanaugh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Cavanaugh works at
Dr. Cavanaugh's Office Locations
-
1
Corey H. Brink, M.D.2522 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 951-4666
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cavanaugh?
Dr Cavanaugh is probably one of the last psychiatrists still practicing the full circle of psychiatry with his patients. He is thorough and takes his time with each patient. I have been lucky to have found him as one might know that finding a good fit with your doctor is difficult to find.
About Dr. Gary Cavanaugh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1619087038
Education & Certifications
- Ia
- Genl Hosp
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavanaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavanaugh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavanaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavanaugh works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavanaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavanaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavanaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavanaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.