Dr. Gary Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Chen, MD
Dr. Gary Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Anhui Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
California Orthopedic Institute Inc1513 S Grand Ave Ste 208, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 765-8088
Anaheim Orthopedic Surgery Institute1000 S Anaheim Blvd Ste 208, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 833-5888
Cerritos Orthopedic Sugery Institute12659 166th St, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (562) 239-2152
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
this place has improved, unlike other comments, Dr Chen had treated me well
About Dr. Gary Chen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Los Angeles Co Hosp
- Brown U
- Anhui Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
