Dr. Gary Chessman, DPM
Dr. Gary Chessman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chessman's Office Locations
On 2 Feet7560 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 2024, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 679-7444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great foot surgen
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Foot Clinic
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- York University Bsc
Dr. Chessman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chessman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chessman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chessman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chessman.
