Dr. Gary Chimes, MD
Dr. Gary Chimes, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook.
Lake Washington Sports & Spine1600 116th Ave NE Ste 206, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 818-0558
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am an Orthopedic surgeon in another state. I saw Dr Chimes video on YouTube about an innovative way to treat a shoulder condition that I suffer from myself. I spoke to him and had the treatment. It has significantly improved my quality of life. Thanks Dr. Chimes!!
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1013032846
- Rehabilitation Institute Of Chicago
- Kessler Institute Of Rehabilitation
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Chimes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chimes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Chimes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chimes.
