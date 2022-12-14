Dr. Gary Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Chung, MD
Dr. Gary Chung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
Burien Office14301 Ambaum Blvd Sw, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Appointments are easy to make and no long wait time to see the dr. at appt. time.
About Dr. Gary Chung, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275642779
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Univ Il Eye Ear Infirmary
- Va Mason Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Pterygium, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
