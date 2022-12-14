Overview of Dr. Gary Chung, MD

Dr. Gary Chung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Evergreen Eye Center in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.