Dr. Gary Churchill, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Churchill, MD

Dr. Gary Churchill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.

Dr. Churchill works at Center For Facial Plastic Sgy in Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Churchill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
    515 W OLD NORTHWEST HWY, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 304-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Aging Face
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Aging Face

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2020
    Dr. Churchhill and his staff are amazing! They were very knowledgeable and forthcoming with treatments and what to expect. His attention to detail and skills are amazing. I’m very happy, and I look amazing!
    Julie M — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Gary Churchill, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740354679
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mangat Surgery Center, American Academy Of Facial Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    • Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Wayne State University
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Churchill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Churchill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Churchill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Churchill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Churchill works at Center For Facial Plastic Sgy in Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Churchill’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Churchill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Churchill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Churchill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Churchill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

