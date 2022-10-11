Overview of Dr. Gary Ciambotti, MD

Dr. Gary Ciambotti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Ciambotti works at Digestive Healthcare Center, P.A. in Hillsborough, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ and Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.