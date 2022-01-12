Dr. Gary Clauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Clauser, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Clauser, MD
Dr. Gary Clauser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Clauser works at
Dr. Clauser's Office Locations
Lvh Neurology-1250 Cedar Crest1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 405, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-8420
Lvpg Neurology-muhlenberg1770 Bathgate Rd Ste 403, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-8370
Advanced Inpatient Medicine700 E Broad St, Hazleton, PA 18201 Directions (570) 501-4193
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This man does his homework, I’m one of his newest patients, and before we even got started he actually read up on me! WHO DOES THAT! He then asked ME questions to why I did this and why I didn't do that? And the greatest tool he has, is his ability to listen to what you have to tell him. That’s all I am looking for from a doctor, ONE THAT WILL listen to what I have to say as well as answer questions that I have about every aspect of my MS! I just hope he doesn’t get tired of me, thickheaded kid that I am, by the way, I'm almost 53 yrs old! Thank you Dr. Clauser, for listening & hearing me. Though my approach to “trying to control my MS” isn’t the MOST POPULAR, I appreciate you listening & I promise to do my part. I WILL do my homework & I honestly look forward to having you as my MS doctor! I just hope you look forward to seeing me, as much as I will when it’s time to see you again. THANK YOU FOR A VERY GOOD DAY & VISIT Jan 11th Bathgate Dr
About Dr. Gary Clauser, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598773038
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clauser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clauser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clauser works at
Dr. Clauser has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Clauser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.