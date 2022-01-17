Overview

Dr. Gary Clayton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.



Dr. Clayton works at MEDICAL OPINIONS in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.