Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
1
Nuvance Health The Heart Center33 Grand St Ste 53, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-8700
2
Northern Dutchess Hospital6511 Spring Brook Ave, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 876-0508
3
The Heart Center - Poughkeepsie - Columbia St1 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
