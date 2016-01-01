Overview

Dr. Gary Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Nuvance Health The Heart Center in Kingston, NY with other offices in Rhinebeck, NY and Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.