Dr. Gary Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Cole, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Cole, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1386767630
Education & Certifications
- Oreg Hlth Scis Ctr
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
