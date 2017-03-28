Overview

Dr. Gary Cole, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Cole works at Peoples Clinic in Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.