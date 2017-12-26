Overview of Dr. Gary Coleman, MD

Dr. Gary Coleman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Coleman works at E.n.t. Physicians Inc. in Oregon, OH with other offices in Bowling Green, OH, Columbiana, OH and Salem, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.