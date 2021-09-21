Overview

Dr. Gary Collins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Collins works at Arkansas Cardiology PA in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.