Overview of Dr. Gary Cortese, DPM

Dr. Gary Cortese, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.



Dr. Cortese works at Gary A Cortese DPM in Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.