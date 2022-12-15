Dr. Gary Cortina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Cortina, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Cortina, MD
Dr. Gary Cortina, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with UPMC Chautauqua, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.
Dr. Cortina works at
Dr. Cortina's Office Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Pain Medicine300 State St Ste 401, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-8370
-
2
Upmc Hamot201 State St, Erie, PA 16550 Directions (814) 877-8370
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Chautauqua
- Upmc Hamot
- Warren General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I love how he is always on time. No long waiting times at his office. He is an excellent surgeon and very trustworthy. He doesn’t jump right into scheduling surgery. If possible , he exhausts all other less invasive options first. Great experience in his care.
About Dr. Gary Cortina, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1093718926
Education & Certifications
- Hamot Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortina works at
Dr. Cortina has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortina.
