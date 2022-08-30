Dr. Gary Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Cowan, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Cowan, MD
Dr. Gary Cowan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Cowan's Office Locations
Fort Worth Office909 9th Ave Ste 404, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 332-1782
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Cowan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.
