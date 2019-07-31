See All Plastic Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Cox, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (22)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gary Cox, MD

Dr. Gary Cox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Ind University School Med Center

Dr. Cox works at Associates In Plastic Surgery in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Plastic Surgery
    4460 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 300-9399
  2. 2
    Associates In Plastic Surgery
    8425 Cumberland Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 924-7514
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 31, 2019
    I had a tummy tuck 3/18/19 and i am overwhelmed with my results...The staff was amazing and Dr Cox is the sweetest and most humble man ive met..the first time i met him i was convinced he was gonna be my surgeon and this was after meeting with four other dr’s....The reason i chose him was because when i had my consultation he explained everything to me and and was up front about my expectations but im loving my results not to mention i didnt have Any complications..I am 47 years young and had 4kids 8lbs and above and Dr Cox gave me my sexy back..the best decision of my life
    Laticia — Jul 31, 2019
    About Dr. Gary Cox, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1053315408
    Education & Certifications

    • Ind University School Med Center
    • University Miss School Med
    • Plastic Surgery
