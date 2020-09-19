Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Cox, MD
Dr. Gary Cox, MD is a Dermatologist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.
Dr. Cox works at
Coastal Skin Care & Wellness Cener2705 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 579-4700
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I have had quite a few procedures and surgeries between us with Dr Cox and his excellent staff. Yes, we have to wait longer than we would prefer unless we get appointments first thing in the morning or right after lunch, but then it’s not as bad. But his level of experience and expertise is superior. And even if he’s not in the room for long periods of time, his most excellent PA’s and nursing staff sure spend plenty of time after he has to leave! The team, which I love the team approach, makes sure you have nothing left unanswered!!! I highly recommend Dr Cox and his team!!!!
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Baylor
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Dermatology
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
