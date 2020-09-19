See All Dermatologists in Victoria, TX
Dr. Gary Cox, MD

Dermatology
2.7 (36)
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Cox, MD is a Dermatologist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.

Dr. Cox works at Coastal Skin Care & Wellness Center in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Coastal Skin Care & Wellness Cener
    2705 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Victoria, TX 77901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 579-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center
  • Detar Hospital Navarro

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Tag Removal
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cellulitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne Surgery
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Hives
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Sep 19, 2020
    My husband and I have had quite a few procedures and surgeries between us with Dr Cox and his excellent staff. Yes, we have to wait longer than we would prefer unless we get appointments first thing in the morning or right after lunch, but then it’s not as bad. But his level of experience and expertise is superior. And even if he’s not in the room for long periods of time, his most excellent PA’s and nursing staff sure spend plenty of time after he has to leave! The team, which I love the team approach, makes sure you have nothing left unanswered!!! I highly recommend Dr Cox and his team!!!!
    LaNett Wilcox, Victoria TX — Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. Gary Cox, MD

    Dermatology
    48 years of experience
    English
    1922045095
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor
    Baylor
    Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox works at Coastal Skin Care & Wellness Center in Victoria, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cox’s profile.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

