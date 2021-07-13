Dr. Gary Cushing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cushing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Cushing, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Cushing, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Cushing works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Overlook Medical Park6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 204, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (781) 744-2088
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr Cushing since 1999 and he has been there no matter what he is the best I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Gary Cushing, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1578661583
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism St Vincent Hosp, Internal Medicine
- St Vincent Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cushing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cushing accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cushing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cushing has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cushing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cushing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cushing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cushing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cushing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.