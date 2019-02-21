Overview of Dr. Gary Davis III, MD

Dr. Gary Davis III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Davis III works at The Longstreet Clinic, Department of Neurological Surgery in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.