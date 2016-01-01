Dr. Gary Deandrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deandrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Deandrea, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Deandrea, MD
Dr. Gary Deandrea, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Deandrea works at
Dr. Deandrea's Office Locations
Nevada Neurosciences Institute as Sunrise3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 765, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 731-8115
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Deandrea, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1437295938
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Georgetown University
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgetwon U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deandrea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deandrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deandrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deandrea works at
Dr. Deandrea has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deandrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Deandrea. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deandrea.
