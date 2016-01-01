Overview of Dr. Gary Deandrea, MD

Dr. Gary Deandrea, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Deandrea works at Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.